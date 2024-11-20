Ben Sheppard Injury: Out again Wednesday

Sheppard (oblique) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Sheppard has been a consistent shooter for the Pacers this season, connecting on 40.4 percent of 3.6 threes per game. In his absence, Bennedict Mathurin will continue being tasked with a big workload, while Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson are candidates for enlarged roles.