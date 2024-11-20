Fantasy Basketball
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Sheppard (oblique) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Sheppard has been a consistent shooter for the Pacers this season, connecting on 40.4 percent of 3.6 threes per game. In his absence, Bennedict Mathurin will continue being tasked with a big workload, while Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson are candidates for enlarged roles.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
