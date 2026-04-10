Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Sheppard (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Sheppard has missed the past three games for Indiana, but he remains day-to-day. He could see plenty of minutes Friday if he's able to play with Indiana missing so many key players.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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