Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Friday
Sheppard (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Sheppard has missed the past three games for Indiana, but he remains day-to-day. He could see plenty of minutes Friday if he's able to play with Indiana missing so many key players.
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