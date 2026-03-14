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Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 3:33pm

Sheppard is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain.

The ankle sprain is a new concern for Sheppard, who hasn't missed a game since Dec. 29. With the Pacers rolling out a lengthy injury report, the team could be very shorthanded Sunday. If Sheppard is ruled out, Kam Jones and Taelon Peter would be candidates to rejoin the rotation.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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