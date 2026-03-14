Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Sheppard is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain.

The ankle sprain is a new concern for Sheppard, who hasn't missed a game since Dec. 29. With the Pacers rolling out a lengthy injury report, the team could be very shorthanded Sunday. If Sheppard is ruled out, Kam Jones and Taelon Peter would be candidates to rejoin the rotation.