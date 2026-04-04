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Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sheppard is questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland due to a right hip strain.

If Sheppard can't give it a go, there will be more minutes available for Taelon Peter. Check back closer to Sunday's tipoff for official confirmation on Sheppard's status.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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