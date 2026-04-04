Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Sheppard is questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland due to a right hip strain.
If Sheppard can't give it a go, there will be more minutes available for Taelon Peter. Check back closer to Sunday's tipoff for official confirmation on Sheppard's status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1818 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2638 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2044 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1054 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3195 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More