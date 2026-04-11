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Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sheppard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Pistons.

Sheppard has missed the past four games for the Pacers, but there's a chance he could get back out there for Indiana's regular-season finale. If he's cleared, Sheppard will likely have some minutes restrictions.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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