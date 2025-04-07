Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Sheppard (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Sheppard missed Sunday's win over Denver due to a sprained left toe, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. His potential absence won't have a significant impact from a fantasy perspective, though. The 23-year-old guard is averaging just 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game off the bench for Indiana this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now