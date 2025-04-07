Fantasy Basketball
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Sheppard (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Sheppard missed Sunday's win over Denver due to a sprained left toe, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. His potential absence won't have a significant impact from a fantasy perspective, though. The 23-year-old guard is averaging just 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game off the bench for Indiana this season.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
