Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Sheppard (toe) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Sheppard missed Sunday's win over Denver due to a sprained left toe, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. His potential absence won't have a significant impact from a fantasy perspective, though. The 23-year-old guard is averaging just 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game off the bench for Indiana this season.