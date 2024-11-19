Fantasy Basketball
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 4:10pm

Sheppard (oblique) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

The 23-year-old guard missed Monday's loss to the Raptors due to a left oblique strain, though coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that he does not expect the injury to turn into a long-term absence, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. If Sheppard is unable to return Wednesday, Jarace Walker, Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell could see an uptick in playing time.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
