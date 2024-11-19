Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Sheppard (oblique) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

The 23-year-old guard missed Monday's loss to the Raptors due to a left oblique strain, though coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that he does not expect the injury to turn into a long-term absence, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. If Sheppard is unable to return Wednesday, Jarace Walker, Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell could see an uptick in playing time.