Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Sheppard (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Sheppard could receive a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's game against New York, Sheppard scored seven points with five rebounds, one assist and two steals.
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