Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:28am

Sheppard (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Sheppard could receive a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's game against New York, Sheppard scored seven points with five rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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