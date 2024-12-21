Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Sheppard is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to a left oblique strain.

Sheppard played 16 minutes Thursday in his first appearance since Nov. 17 due to the same injury he's listed with ahead of Sunday's game. A decision on Sheppard's status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff, though if he's available, he should see minutes off the bench but not much of a prominent role.