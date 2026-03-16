Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain
Sheppard (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
A sprained left ankle could cost Sheppard a second consecutive outing Tuesday. The Pacers could be severely undermanned versus New York, so the team could need to call upon some of their two-way players from the G League's Noblesville Boom to help pick up the slack and soak up extra minutes.
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