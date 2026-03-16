Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Sheppard (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

A sprained left ankle could cost Sheppard a second consecutive outing Tuesday. The Pacers could be severely undermanned versus New York, so the team could need to call upon some of their two-way players from the G League's Noblesville Boom to help pick up the slack and soak up extra minutes.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
75 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
77 days ago