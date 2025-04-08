Ben Sheppard Injury: Remaining out Tuesday
Sheppard (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Washington, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Sheppard will miss his second straight game due to a sprained left toe. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Cleveland. Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Sheppard being sidelined.
