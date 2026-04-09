Ben Sheppard Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Sheppard (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Sheppard will log his third straight absence due to a right hip strain. He'll have another opportunity to suit up in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back Friday against the Sixers.
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