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Ben Sheppard Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Sheppard (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Sheppard will log his third straight absence due to a right hip strain. He'll have another opportunity to suit up in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back Friday against the Sixers.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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