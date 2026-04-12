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Ben Sheppard Injury: Ruled out versus Pistons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sheppard (hip) won't play in Sunday's game against Detroit, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Sheppard missed the Pacers' last four games, so his absence versus Detroit now marks the end of his season. Without him, Ethan Thompson is expected to remain in the starting lineup.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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