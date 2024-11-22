Ben Sheppard Injury: Sidelined once again

Sheppard (oblique) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Sheppard is set to miss a third straight contest with this oblique injury, and while the questionable tag prior to the game shows progress, he's still not ready to return to the hardwood. Expect Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson to see bigger roles with Sheppard out in a thin wing rotation for Indiana.