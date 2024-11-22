Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Sidelined once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Sheppard (oblique) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Sheppard is set to miss a third straight contest with this oblique injury, and while the questionable tag prior to the game shows progress, he's still not ready to return to the hardwood. Expect Jarace Walker and Quenton Jackson to see bigger roles with Sheppard out in a thin wing rotation for Indiana.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now