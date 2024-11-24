Ben Sheppard Injury: Slated to miss multiple weeks

Coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Sheppard (oblique) will miss multiple weeks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

An MRI showed Sheppard's injury is worse than initially anticipated, so he'll join Andrew Nembhard (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) on the long-term injury list. Quenton Jackson has been the next man up, while Bennedict Mathurin continues to excel as a starter. Sheppard will likely be evaluated again around Christmas.