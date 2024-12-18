Fantasy Basketball
Ben Sheppard Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Sheppard (oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Sheppard has been sidelined since Nov. 17 due to a strained left oblique, but he's listed on the injury report as questionable for the first time since sustaining the injury. While he'd almost certainly be under a minutes restriction if cleared, Sheppard seems to be close to full health.

