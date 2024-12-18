Ben Sheppard Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Sheppard (oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Sheppard has been sidelined since Nov. 17 due to a strained left oblique, but he's listed on the injury report as questionable for the first time since sustaining the injury. While he'd almost certainly be under a minutes restriction if cleared, Sheppard seems to be close to full health.
