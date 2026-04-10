Ben Sheppard Injury: Won't play Friday
Sheppard (hip) is out for Friday's game versus Philadelphia, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Sheppard is running his absence up to four consecutive games due to a hip injury. Quenton Jackson and Ethan Thompson should see more playmaking opportunities in the backcourt against the 76ers on Friday.
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