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Ben Sheppard Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Sheppard (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Sheppard, which should lead to more minutes for Ethan Thompson, Kam Jones and Quenton Jackson. Sheppard's next chance to play will come Thursday in Brooklyn.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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