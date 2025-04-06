Ben Sheppard Injury: Won't play vs. Denver

Sheppard (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Sheppard is dealing with a sprained toe on his left foot, which will keep him sidelined in Denver on Sunday. However, this won't have much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as the 23-year-old guard averages just 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game off the bench for Indiana this season.