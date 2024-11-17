Ben Sheppard Injury: Won't return vs. Miami

Sheppard has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left oblique strain, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Sheppard strained his left oblique during the third quarter of Sunday's game, and he'll finish with three points, three rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes. T.J. McConnell and Quenton Jackson are in line to see more minutes off the bench in Sheppard's absence. Given the Pacers' upcoming schedule, Sheppard is in danger of being sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Raptors on Monday.