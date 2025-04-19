Ben Sheppard News: Available for Game 1
Sheppard (toe) is listed as available Saturday for Game of the Pacers' first-round playoff series versus the Bucks.
Sheppard has been cleared to play in the postseason opener after missing the final five games of the regular season due to a left great toe sprain. The second-year guard closed out the regular season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes per game over his 63 appearances. It's unclear if the Pacers plan to make him part of their rotation in Game 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now