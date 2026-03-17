Ben Sheppard News: Available Tuesday
Sheppard (ankle) will play Tuesday against New York.
Sheppard will make his return to the hardwood following a one-game absence caused by an ankle injury. He's been unable to make much of an impact lately, as he's been held to single digits in the scoring column in six of his last seven showings.
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