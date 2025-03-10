Fantasy Basketball
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Sheppard is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Bulls on Monday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Even though Tyrese Haliburton will miss a third straight game due to a hip injury, Sheppard will come off the bench Monday while Bennedict Mathurin enters the starting five. Sheppard has averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 19.7 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

