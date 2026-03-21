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Ben Sheppard News: Cleared to face San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sheppard is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Sheppard had previously been considered questionable because of a sprained ankle. The third-year guard is averaging 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.5 minutes per game this season.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
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