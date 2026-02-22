Ben Sheppard News: Coming off bench Sunday

Sheppard is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Sunday, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sheppard has started in each of the Pacers' last three games and averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals over 22.0 minutes per game over that span. He will revert to a bench role for Sunday's contest due to the returns of Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam.