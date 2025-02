Sheppard totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 win over the Grizzlies.

Sheppard has been a solid secondary contributor for the Pacers all season but has recently seen an uptick in scoring. After making a spot start Jan. 29, the 23-year-old is averaging 8.1 points on 52.2 percent shooting in eight games played.