Ben Sheppard News: Gets 16 minutes in return

Sheppard (oblique) recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 win over the Suns.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 17 after a 14-game absence due to a left oblique strain, Sheppard served as a bench player. He had started in his last five appearances prior to straining his oblique, but Andrew Nembhard had been sidelined for those games with an injury of his own and has since returned to take his spot on the top unit. Rookie Johnny Furphy moved out of the Indiana rotation Thursday to open up a spot for Sheppard, who isn't likely to see his playing time pick up dramatically now that the Pacers are at close to full strength on the wing.