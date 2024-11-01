Fantasy Basketball
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Goes for 20 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Sheppard totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to the Pelicans.

Sheppard stepped up in the loss, scoring a career-high 20 points including six triples. With Andrew Nembhard (knee) sidelined and Aaron Nesmith going down with an ankle injury, Sheppard was afforded additional playing time. While this is certainly a noteworthy performance, it appears as though he would need both players to continue missing time to have a shot at playing anywhere near 30 minutes.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
