Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Sheppard will come off the bench for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Sheppard will retreat to the second unit with Andrew Nembhard (neck) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) active and starting. As a reserve this season, Sheppard has posted averages of 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
