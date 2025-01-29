Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Joins starting lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 3:48pm

Sheppard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Bennedict Mathurin (illness) is out for the Pacers on Wednesday, allowing Sheppard to make his eighth start of the season. Sheppard has averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.7 steals in 26.6 minutes across seven games as a starter this season.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now