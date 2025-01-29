Ben Sheppard News: Joins starting lineup Wednesday

Sheppard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Bennedict Mathurin (illness) is out for the Pacers on Wednesday, allowing Sheppard to make his eighth start of the season. Sheppard has averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 threes and 0.7 steals in 26.6 minutes across seven games as a starter this season.