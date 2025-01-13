Ben Sheppard News: Muted performance in win

Sheppard had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 win over the Cavaliers.

Despite seeing at least 20 minutes in four straight games, Sheppard's production has left a lot to be desired from a fantasy perspective. During that stretch, he averaged 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 three-pointers on 38.9 percent shooting from the field.