Ben Sheppard News: Muted production again in loss
Sheppard amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Sheppard continues to do very little with the playing time he is given, developing into one of the more underwhelming players in the league. Although his role has increased of late, it only serves to highlight his shortcomings when it comes to viable production. Through 58 games this season, Sheppard has averaged just 7.0 points and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.
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