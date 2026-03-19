Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Muted production again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sheppard amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sheppard continues to do very little with the playing time he is given, developing into one of the more underwhelming players in the league. Although his role has increased of late, it only serves to highlight his shortcomings when it comes to viable production. Through 58 games this season, Sheppard has averaged just 7.0 points and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
78 days ago