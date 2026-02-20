Ben Sheppard News: Passive performance Friday
Sheppard finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 131-118 loss to the Wizards.
Sheppard continues to be largely underwhelming, despite the fact that his role appears relatively secure, something that can't be said for many of his teammates. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged 7.5 points and .5 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes per contest. Although there is a chance he suits up on most nights moving forward, his overall ceiling is too low to warrant significant fantasy attention.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3151 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2953 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2755 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2260 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More