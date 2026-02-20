Ben Sheppard News: Passive performance Friday

Sheppard finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 131-118 loss to the Wizards.

Sheppard continues to be largely underwhelming, despite the fact that his role appears relatively secure, something that can't be said for many of his teammates. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged 7.5 points and .5 three-pointers in 18.0 minutes per contest. Although there is a chance he suits up on most nights moving forward, his overall ceiling is too low to warrant significant fantasy attention.