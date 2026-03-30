Ben Sheppard News: Quiet outing in win
Sheppard racked up five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 135-118 win over Miami.
The Pacers continue to mix up their lineups with nothing but lottery balls in play down the stretch. Ethan Thompson and Quenton Jackson started on the wings, but Sheppard logged more minutes than both. Even so, he may be difficult to trust in the final couple of weeks outside of very deep formats.
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