Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Retreating to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Sheppard is not in the Pacers' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sheppard started against Boston on Friday and finished with two points, two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes. He'll revert to a reserve role Sunday as Andrew Nembhard will return from a one-game absence due to left knee injury management.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
