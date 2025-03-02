Ben Sheppard News: Sinks three triples off bench
Sheppard closed Sunday's 127-112 win over Chicago with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes.
Sheppard remains restricted to a reserve role in Indiana's rotation, having failed to reach double figures in scoring in seven consecutive games. Across his last seven contests, the 2023 first-rounder has averaged 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes. Sheppard's fantasy upside should remain capped while the Pacers are mostly healthy, and he hasn't seen an uptick in value amid Bennedict Mathurin's (wrist) absence.
