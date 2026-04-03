Ben Sheppard News: Starting Friday
Sheppard will start Friday versus the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Quenton Jackson, Kobe Brown, Pascal Siakam and Jay Huff will join Sheppard in the first unit for Friday's game. Across 19 starts this season, Sheppard has posted averages of 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 triples per contest.
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