Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Starting sans Haliburton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 2:32pm

Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Sheppard will start in Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

With Tyrese Haliburton (groin) sidelined Tuesday, Sheppard will step into the starting five. The swingman has struggled in his six starts thus far, during which he has averaged 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 25.0 percent from the field in 25.8 minutes per contest.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
