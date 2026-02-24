Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard News: Starting sans Siakam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Sheppard will start against the 76ers on Tuesday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

With Pascal Siakam (wrist) unavailable, Sheppard will rejoin the starting five. As a starter this season (16 games), the 24-year-old guard has averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.0 minutes per contest.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
