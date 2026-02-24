Ben Sheppard News: Starting sans Siakam
Sheppard will start against the 76ers on Tuesday, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
With Pascal Siakam (wrist) unavailable, Sheppard will rejoin the starting five. As a starter this season (16 games), the 24-year-old guard has averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 204 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1014 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3155 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2957 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2759 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Sheppard See More