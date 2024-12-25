Ben Simmons Injury: Added to injury report

Simmons is questionable to play Thursday versus Milwaukee due to management of his lower back injury, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons' injury designation appears to be more maintenance related than indicative of an aggravation, but his status will need to monitored. Simmons has started four consecutive contests for Brooklyn, averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game over that span.