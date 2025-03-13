Ben Simmons Injury: Deemed questionable for Friday
Simmons (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks, Janis Carr of the OC Register reports.
Simmons was initially not expected to travel with the team for Friday's outing due to a left knee injury, but it appears he might be able to return to action against Atlanta. If Simmons is upgraded to available, he will likely operate on a minutes restriction.
