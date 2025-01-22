Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Simmons (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons appears likely to miss both games of this back-to-back set after sitting out against the Knicks on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell is resting and Cameron Johnson (ankle) is doubtful, so the Nets are going to be extremely shorthanded. As a result, the Nets have recalled Dariq Whitehead from the G League for additional depth.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
