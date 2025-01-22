Ben Simmons Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Simmons (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons appears likely to miss both games of this back-to-back set after sitting out against the Knicks on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell is resting and Cameron Johnson (ankle) is doubtful, so the Nets are going to be extremely shorthanded. As a result, the Nets have recalled Dariq Whitehead from the G League for additional depth.