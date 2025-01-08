Ben Simmons Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Simmons (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

The Nets are going to be very shorthanded Wednesday, and just recently announced that Day'Ron Sharpe is questionable with an illness. With Simmons expected to sit out, guys like Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin and Ziaire Williams will likely be asked to log heavy minutes against the Pistons.