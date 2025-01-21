Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

The Nets downgraded Simmons (illness) from probable to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Brooklyn is also listing fellow point guard D'Angelo Russell as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to left hamstring tightness injury management. The Nets will play the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Suns, and the team may be keen on having at least one of Simmons or Russell available for that game. Even if Simmons ultimately gets the green light to play ahead of Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, he would likely then sit out Wednesday's contest.

