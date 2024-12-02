Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons Injury: Expects to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Simmons (back) stated that he expects to play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons was held out of Mondays game against the Bulls due to back injury maintenance, but his absence shouldn't last much longer. The team figures to have another update on the LSU product's status closer to tipoff, though all signs point to him playing Wednesday.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
