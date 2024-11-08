Ben Simmons Injury: Fills box score in reserve role

Simmons tallied eight points (4-6 FG), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 108-104 overtime loss to the Celtics.

After starting in each of his previous six appearances this season, Simmons shifted to a reserve role Friday as Nic Claxton started at center for a second straight game. Simmons still managed to get his typical allotment of minutes and finished the contest with a team-high assist total. The Nets have already ruled Simmons out for the second leg of their back-to-back set Saturday versus the Cavaliers due to injury management related to his back, according to Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com.