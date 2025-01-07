Ben Simmons Injury: Iffy against Detroit

Simmons (calf/back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons is in danger of missing his fourth straight contest Wednesday due to lower back injury management and left calf soreness. If Simmons is ruled out yet again, Reece Beekman, Dariq Whitehead, Tyrese Martina and Keon Johnson should continue to receive increased roles in Brooklyn's rotation.