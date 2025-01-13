Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Simmons (knee/back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons doesn't participate in both ends of back-to-backs for the Nets, leaving his status in question for Tuesday. With most of Brooklyn's starters on the injury report, Tyrese Martin, Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson are some candidates for increased run against Portland if Simmons sits out.

Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
