Ben Simmons Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Simmons is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston due to left calf tightness.

Simmons was a very late addition to the injury report which is always a concern for fantasy managers. Given how cautious the Nets are with Simmons, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them hold the point forward out Wednesday evening. If that's the case, players such as Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder could receive usage rate bumps, while Jalen Wilson and Keon Johnson could step into larger roles.