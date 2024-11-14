Ben Simmons Injury: Imaging comes back clean

An MRI on Simmon's left calf came back clean Thursday and he could play in Friday's game versus the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons missed Brooklyn's previous contest with left calf tightness but has returned to working out. While fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report clarifying Simmons' status for Friday's game, it wouldn't be surprising for the Nets to play it cautiously with the 28-year-old.